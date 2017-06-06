OnePlus 5 Launches on 20 June

Confirmed! OnePlus are launching their new flagship (killer?) on 20th June. As per usual for OnePlus, it will be an online event, though there’s no VR this time. Set your alarms for Tuesday, 20th June at 1700 BST, 1800 CEST,1900 EEST,1200 EDT. There’s more info on the OnePlus 5 launch page.

Looks like there are going to be some OnePlus 5 popup events in USA and Europe to celebrate, including New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen and Finland. Check the launch page for more details.

Can’t wait.