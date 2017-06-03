When Nature Calls

It’s rare that a week goes by without a press release dropping into my mailbox extolling the virtues of a new smartphone case – it’s stronger, it’s slimmer, it’s sexier, it’s sportier. Needless to say, they rarely feature on GNC.

This week, I got a release for a smelly…sorry…scented smartphone case, which was a first for me so I guess it’s worth a few column inches (although I did find Jelly Belly cases from 2011). Anyway…

MMORE have four scented cases for iPhone and Samsung in the new Organika range. There’s coffee, Alpine hay, rose and jasmine. There seems to be fifth, skeleton leaves, but I’ve no idea what that’s supposed to smell like.

The natural material is sealed within organic resin which doesn’t alter the look of the material itself, but provides the necessary durability and strength. The tough resin prevents the natural materials being broken or damaged but the texture of the material is retained and provides a good surface to stop the smartphone slipping out of hands.

Scent refreshers are expected later in the summer – they’re small bottles of perfume that can be applied to the material on the back of the case to ensure the smell of nature lasts even longer.

The cases are priced at GB£34.05 or US$43.89 on MMORE’s website.

And if smells aren’t your thing, MMORE do some lovely wooden-backed cases too.