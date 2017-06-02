GNC #1203 Social Examination

Podcast

The US Gov’t will now start doing a Social Examination of some folks requesting a Visa to visit the US. They will ask for all Social media handles you have had for the past five years, cleaning up your social account may not be enough as they may be employing their own go back machine. Details on that and my families trip to Japan and some observations of not having been in central Tokyo for 30 years. FYI the Audio of tonight’s show is a bit off thanks to my Daughter cat who decided to walk on the mixer.

Get your Todd Cochrane Signature Edition Podcaster Pro! Limited Quantities

My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS | More

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

Leave a Reply

*