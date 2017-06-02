GNC #1203 Social Examination

The US Gov’t will now start doing a Social Examination of some folks requesting a Visa to visit the US. They will ask for all Social media handles you have had for the past five years, cleaning up your social account may not be enough as they may be employing their own go back machine. Details on that and my families trip to Japan and some observations of not having been in central Tokyo for 30 years. FYI the Audio of tonight’s show is a bit off thanks to my Daughter cat who decided to walk on the mixer.

Get your Todd Cochrane Signature Edition Podcaster Pro! Limited Quantities

My New Personal YouTube Channel

Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: