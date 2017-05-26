Reserve Your Todd Cochrane Signature Podcaster Pro Now!

This week marks the launch of the Podcaster Pro Indiegogo campaign. I’m sure Todd has mentioned the campaign on the show. But just in case, the Podcaster Pro is a new all-in-one audio production device designed in part by The Podfather himself, Adam Curry:

The Podcaster Pro is a USB Audio device that has been over a decade in the making by Adam Curry. The Podcaster Pro, your laptop, and an XLR mic are all you need to make podcasts that sound like they were recorded in a professional recording studio! The Podcaster Pro brings Mic Preamps, EQ, Compressor, Noise-gate, Mix-minus, and Voice Processing in a single USB device about the size of a hardcover book.

The campaign to make the Podcaster Pro a reality has an ambitious $500,000 funding goal. As of this writing, the campaign has reached 6% of that goal, with just over $32,000 raised. To help entice potential backers to the campaign, the makers of the Podcaster Pro are offering a number of incentives, including a signature line of Podcaster Pro devices.

Each signature model comes with the signature of an influential podcaster laser inscribed into the Podcaster Pro’s casing. Those reserving a signature Podcaster Pro can choose a signature from the likes of Adam Curry, Dan Benjamin, Brian Brushwood, GNC’s own Todd Cochrane, and more. Prices for these special signature edition devices range from $647 to $727 each.

If you’re not interested in owning a Podcaster Pro but would like to contribute to the campaign, you can donate any amount you’d like. At the $33 level, backers get access to Club 33 (a not-so-subtle nod to Adam Curry’s podcast No Agenda), which is described as an exclusive portal to content made by Adam Curry specifically about the Podcaster Pro.

If you’d like to learn more about the Podcaster Pro’s Indiegogo campaign, click the link at the top of this article.