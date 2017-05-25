OnePlus 5 Incoming…

The OnePlus hype machine has been in full flow over the past few weeks, with a steady drip feed of news for the forthcoming OnePlus 5. It’s arguable that they’re third only to Apple and Samsung in the social noise OnePlus makes. Personally I’m a big fan, having purchased both the One and the 2, but I skipped the 3 and 3T, so I’m looking forward to the 5. There isn’t going to be a OnePlus 4 because 4 isn’t a popular number in parts of Asia. Bit like 13 in US and Europe, I guess.

OnePlus have all but confirmed the 5, but in preparation for its arrival, stock of the 3T is being run down and won’t be available in the UK and Europe from the end of June. Grab one for GB£399. For the curious, the 3 is long gone…

Teasing some of the new features, OnePlus have teamed up with DxO “to enhance your photography experience with our upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 5“. DxO have years of imaging experience and expertise, both for professional cameras and for smartphones, and perhaps are most well-known for creating the defining photography benchmark, the DxOMark. So the camera should be good then.

Since March, OnePlus have been running a competition for marketing students to plan and execute an exciting, on-brand marketing campaign to raise OnePlus’ brand awareness in the UK. The competition is entering the final stages and the public vote for the last five is on. There are 17 proposals to review and choose a favourite. Good luck to all the teams – the winners get to intern over the summer in the European HQ.

That’s the OnePlus news summary for now and I’m looking forward to seeing what the 5 brings.