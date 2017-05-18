GNC #1201 Wearable Glucose Meter?

A wearable glucose meter is a big rumor coming out of Apple today if this is indeed the case the race to the top on this may be won by Apple and this could be an incredible achievement. Other companies are in the hunt for the elusive FDA approval on a wearable device. A whole stack of cool news tonight as well strap in.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- AI all the way.
- YouTube Live.
- Android Battle.
- FCC and Net Kill.
- Journalist Roughed up.
- wCry Cousin.
- Wearable Glucose Meter.
- Google Photos.
- Forbidden City.
- Exocube.
- Hulu Update.
- Apple Pizza Box?
- Disconnect.
- Geek Squad and FBI.
- Xfinity Mobile.
- Twitter Privacy.
- Grad Gifts?
- Google Appliance Control.
- Daily Deal.
- Windows 95 wCry.
- Skymiles via Lyft.
- Lenovo New Laptops.
- OneNote and Vision Impaired.
- Pandora Acquisition.
- Facebook Messenger.
- Laptop Europe Ban?
- Amazon Charts.
- GeForce GT 1030.
- AT&T Mobile Strike.
- Google AMP.
- AT&T 911 Outage.
- Russia Twitter Hacker.
- Android Car.
- Uber Freight.
- Secret Service agent gets 20 Years.
- OS/2 In the News.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed