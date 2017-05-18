GNC #1201 Wearable Glucose Meter?

Podcast

A wearable glucose meter is a big rumor coming out of Apple today if this is indeed the case the race to the top on this may be won by Apple and this could be an incredible achievement. Other companies are in the hunt for the elusive FDA approval on a wearable device. A whole stack of cool news tonight as well strap in.

Show Notes:

