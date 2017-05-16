Wileyfox Pops Up in London

Wileyfox have opened a pop-up store next to Old Street station, London, for the next two weeks and it’s a good opportunity to check out this British company and their smartphones. Sitting in the “reasonably priced with decent specs” camp, the Swift 2 starts at GB£159 with their higher end Swift 2X at £219. The latter gets you a 5.2″ screen, 32 GB RAM, 3 GB ROM, Snapdragon 430 and expandable storage running Android Nougat 7.1. Not too shabby at all and there’s a selection of colours for the fashion conscious.

Details of the pop-up shop’s opening times and location below. There’s a contest at the store to win a trip for two to Paris as well.