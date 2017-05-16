LIFX White Bayonet Bulb Sale

GNC readers from the UK and Ireland may be interested in LIFX’s sale on second generation white bayonet bulbs (LIFX White 800). There’s a saving of US$7.50 per bulb so you can get four bulbs for just under US$90. Although the prices are in dollars, the bulbs ship from the Netherlands so there should be no additional duties to pay.

Unlike most smart bulbs, these lamps use WiFi connectivity rather than Z-wave or Zigbee, so there’s no need for additional controllers and it’s an easy way in to smart lighting with fittings (B22) to suit UK and Irish residents. LIFX works with other smart systems such as SmartThings, Nest and Alexa. I reviewed the colour version of the bulb for GNC last year so check out my report for more info.

Apparently the stock is going fast!