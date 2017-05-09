GNC #1198 National News Exposure

Spent some time on the phone with a cable based national news network over my last show which is getting some attention. Not everyone is happy with that, I give an update tonight along with some advice to some high school social media warriors that are learning the power of social media, and being able to share their message with respect while understanding that they can be heard as loud and equally as anyone else.

