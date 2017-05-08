2017 World Video Game Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The Strong Museum at the National Museum of Play announced the games that are the 2017 World Video Game Hall of Fame Inductees. These four games are the third class to be inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame at The Strong was established in 2015 to recognize individual electronic games of all types – arcade, console, computer, handheld, and mobile – that have enjoyed popularity over a sustained period and have exerted influence on the video game industry or on popular culture in general.

The games that have been inducted into the World Video Games Hall of Fame this year are: Donkey Kong, Halo: Combat Evolved, Pokemon Red and Green, and Street Fighter II. These games emerged from a field of 12 finalists that also included Final Fantasy VII, Microsoft Windows Solitaire, Mortak Kombat, Myst, Portal, Resident Evil, Tomb Raider, and Wii Sports.

Donkey Kong was released in 1981 and became Nintendo’s most profitable game to that point, selling an estimated 132,000 arcade cabinets. Donkey Kong introduced the world to Mario, who became the star of numerous other games and one of the most recognizable video game characters in the world.

Halo: Combat Evolved was created by Microsoft. The game was released on Microsoft’s Xbox system in 2001. More than 50% of the consoles sold with the launch game Halo: Combat Evolved. The game sold more than six million copies and inspired a number of sequels and spin-offs, as well as novels, comic books, and action figures. The science-fiction, first-person shooter game combined an intricate storyline, memorable characters like Master Chief, and a dynamic multi-player experience.

Pokemon Red and Green created a multinational cultural phenomenon when it was relased on Nintendo Game Boy in 1996 as Pocket Monsters Aka (Red) and Midori (Green). The game challenged players to collect 151 unique monsters, and Nintendo coined the catch-phrase “Gotta catch ’em all!” As of 2014, the Pokémon franchise has encompassed more than 260 million copies of its games, 21.5 billion trading cards, and numerous spinoffs including more than 800 television episodes and 17 movies.

Street Fighter II: The World Warrior was released by Capcom in 1991. It helped to spark an arcade renaissance in the 1990s. The game inspired numerous sequels and an entire genre of one-on-one fighting games. Capcom sold more than 60,000 original cabinets and a staggering 140,000 cabinets and game conversion kits of the company’s “Champion Edition,” making it one of the top-selling arcade games ever.