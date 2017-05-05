Pokémon GO Worldwide Bloom

Niantic announced a new, very short, event that started this afternoon. The event doesn’t appear to have an official name, but the announcement uses the phrase “Worldwide bloom”. This is the first Pokémon GO event that does not immediately appear to be connected to a real world holiday.

The Worldwide bloom event includes “an influx of Grass-type Pokémon”. There are no specifically named examples, but the image that goes with this announcement shows a Bulbasaur. Players will just have to go outside and see what Pokémon appear. The event ends on May 8, 2017.

In the past, the events in Pokémon GO came with a lot of extras. In addition to there being an increased chance for players to encounter certain types of Pokémon, there were chances of having something good hatch from eggs. Some events gave players extra Candy, and others made the Lures on PokéStops last longer than they usually do.

This event, which is shorter than most Pokémon GO events, doesn’t offer any of that. It does appear to offer the opportunity to catch lots of Bulbasaurs, one of the most adorable Pokémon in the game. That’s good enough for me to go outside and play Pokémon GO. Maybe Niantic is going to start giving players random weekends dedicated to specific types of Pokémon.