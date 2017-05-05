GNC #1197 Now Selfies?

Now insurance companies are using selfies to determine when you’re going to die and whether you are going to get any life insurance. Today though I go on an epic rant and use the reach of my podcast to talk about something that effects my Ohana in Quincy Michigan, and I hope you will listen to my rant as there are lessons to be learned here.
Show Notes:
- Selfies and Life Insurance.
- Google Docs Phishing.
- May the Fourth be with you.
- Maine Muni Broadband win.
- Check that BAC.
- Chrome 32 to 64.
- Star Wars Easter Egg.
- Landlines drop like a rock.
- Mothers Day Movie.
- Game of Thrones Spinoff.
- Space.
- Stupidity.
- Windows 10 Offline Apps.
- Epix.
- Region Free DVD.
- SpaceX Internet.
- S8 Freebies.
- S8 Tips.
- Hulu Update.
- ReachNow.
- Beer and Pain?
- iPad Tips.
- Cruz on Net Neutrality.
- Have a Big Dish?
- Apple 1 Billion in US Jobs.
- Apple Watch and Exxon Mobile.
- Star War Books.
- California Space Launch Mileage Tax (IDIOTS).
- You are the Product.
- Blackberry Android Phone.
- Last Ringling Brothers Streamed Live.
- Sprint Magic.
- Sabre Breach.
- Gmail Phishing on Droid.
- SS7 Flaws?
- Twitter Roku Channel.
- Video Game Hall of Fame.
- A bra that detects breast cancer.
- GE Alexa Lamp.
- NASA needs coders.
- Cardboard AI.
- Social and Visas.
- Woz and Jobs 1st Computers on Display.
- Qualcomm Suing Apple.
- Occulus Studio Shutdown.
- Rover drill issues.
- Twin Peaks at 25.
- Justice goes after Uber.
- Cloudflare.
