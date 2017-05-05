GNC #1197 Now Selfies?

Now insurance companies are using selfies to determine when you’re going to die and whether you are going to get any life insurance. Today though I go on an epic rant and use the reach of my podcast to talk about something that effects my Ohana in Quincy Michigan, and I hope you will listen to my rant as there are lessons to be learned here.

My New Personal YouTube Channel

Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: