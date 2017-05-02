GNC #1196 NAB Takes

I bust down what I saw at NAB and details from the trip. My apologies for those watching the live stream tonight something went sideways and took the stream down. But never fear podcast is here. See you all on Thursday.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- Samsung Gear Deals.
- Dominos and the Home.
- Browser by Category.
- Apple Siri Device?
- AAA car sharing?
- FCC Issues.
- Google where is my Car.
- Google Search.
- 2.5 Million years from now.
- SpaceX Rentry Video!
- Weird Chinese Robot Reporter.
- Orange is the New Black Ransom.
- Mac Malware.
- Child Proof your Andorid.
- Prime Gift.
- Hackintoshes are back.
- Pirate Watchlist.
- S7 Edge Android Update.
- Make money Gaming?
- Sony PS4 Sales.
- Aipod Accessories.
- Nintendo Story.
- Verizon Net Neutrality here we go again.
- Musk wild ideas.
- Griffin 20% off.
- MIT Walking App.
- .13 cent Movies.
- Nintendo Story 2.
- Tsser AI.
- Wizard World.
- Tech Task Force.
- Amazon and Apparel.
- 250 Billion War reserve.
- Edge Browser Updates.
- Netflix 4k and nVidia.
- Fitbit SmartWatch.
- Hulu Live Tv Lineup.
- Nexus Phone Updates doomed.
- Mother of WiFi.
- Net Neutrality Blowback.
- Chinese Wikipedia.
- Facebook Store Loyalty.
- S8 Burn In Issues.
- Apple Watch Apps Issues.
- LG 4K.
- Intel Patches very old Bug!
- Automatic Acquisition.
- AMD Quarter.
- 500 Million for Angies List.
- Vegans and Guiness Draft.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed