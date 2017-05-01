Wizard World / Free Comic Book Day – May 6

Early risers at partner stores in Des Moines, Iowa; Philadelphia; Sacramento, Calif.; Albuquerque N.M.; Columbus, Ohio; Orlando, Fla.; Chicago and Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, May 6, will be treated to a limited supply of exclusive Wizard World Walking Dead variants, as Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD) is proud to celebrate Free Comic Book Day across the country.

Store customers seeking the highly collectible comics, which were previously only available at Wizard World conventions, can also register to win a pair of passes that day to an upcoming Wizard World Comic Con in their market. The first 500 attendees at Wizard World Comic Con in Minneapolis on May 6 will also receive an exclusive variant comic.

Says Wizard World CEO John Maatta, “Local shops are the cornerstone of the entire comics entertainment industry. Everything that has sprung from the industry in the past 50 years–the books, the characters, the fandom, the culture–all started at the comic shops. What was originally fringe is now mainstream; and yet even so, there are tons of niche groups devoted to their favorite characters, genres, and media. The stores provide a home-away-from-home for fans of all types, a meeting place in real life to discuss their passions with fellow fans and to find the latest adventures of their favorite characters.”

Continues Maatta, “The comics community is very important to us, and we at Wizard World strive to promote the efforts of many sides of the entertainment industry.”

To that end, inserted flyers will also promote noted comics industry nonprofits Comic Book Legal Defense Fund (http://cbldf.org/), which supports First Amendment rights, and Hero Initiative (https://www.heroinitiative.org/), which provides financial support to creators in need.

Walking Dead Wizard World Variants are available on May 6 at the following locations (upcoming Wizard World Comic Con dates in parentheses):

Des Moines (May 19-21) http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/des-moines

Capes Kafe, Mayhem Collectibles, Pop Culture Utopia, Rodman

Philadelphia (June 1-4) http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/philadelphia

Amalgam, Brave New Worlds, Fat Jack’s Comicrypt, Johnny Destructo’s, South Philly

Sacramento (June 16-18) http://wizardworld.com/guests/sacramento

A-1, Big Brother, Comic Command Center, Comics & Collectibles, Empire’s Comics Vault, Metropolis

Albuquerque (July 14-16) http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/albuquerque

Age of Comics, Lobo

Columbus (August 4-6) http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/columbus

Capital City, Comic Town, Heroes & Games, Laughing Ogre, Moore Comics, Packrat

Orlando (August 11-13) http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/orlando

A Comic Shop, Coliseum, Gods & Monsters, Mike’s, Sci Fi City

Chicago (August 24-27) http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/chicago

Challengers, Chicago Comics, Dark Tower, First Aid, Graham Crackers, Maximum Distraction, Third Coast

Nashville (September 8-10) http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/nashville

Comix City Too, Outer Limits, Rick’s Comic City, Starbase 1552

As an added bonus, fans using the code FCBD can enjoy 20% off their general admission ticket price to Wizard World in any of the above listed markets.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Wizard World Comic Con is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

