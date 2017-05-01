SoundCloud has a limited time offer going on right now on SoundCloud Go+ which is great for people who have considered using SoundCloud but have not yet signed up. New users can get SoundCloud Go+ for 3 months for $1. This offer is not available in Quebec, Canada.

It should be noted that SoundCloud Go+, and SoundCloud Go, are two different plans. There is also a SoundCloud Free plan.

SoundCloud Go+ includes the following features:

Access the world’s largest music streaming catalog, a constantly expanding mix from established and emerging artists

Full access to all 150M+ tracks

Offline listening

No ads

Millions of premium SoundCloud Go+ tracks

No previews

It has more features than the SoundCloud Go plan, which does not give access to the premium SoundCloud Go+ tracks, and which has previews. SoundCloud Go was released earlier this year.

By “no ads”, SoundCloud means “no interruptive audio or visual experiences.” Those who want to buy the limited time offer need to give SoundCloud their credit card (or PayPal) information, and will be billed for $1.00. The free offer lasts a total of 90 days. When the 90 day free offer is over, your subscription to SoundCloud Go+ will automatically renew every 30 days at a rate of $9.99. SoundCloud says that you can cancel at any time.

Only new users are eligible for the limited time offer on SoundCloud Go+. However, people who are currently using the SoundCloud Free plan can take advantage of an offer on SoundCloud Go. Try it free for 30 days. When the 30 days is over, SoundCloud Go costs $4.99 a month.