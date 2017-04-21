GNC #1195 FCC Buzzkill

More bad news in the FCC Buzzkill operations to impact small business by allowing price controls to be removed in areas where there is no competition. I also share with you some information that distresses me in a very big way. We kick off episode 1200 preparations as well. Be sure to check back on the site next week for the Liveblog of videos and pictures from NAB. Also big announcement on a special interview I am doing that will be an incredible episode in the return of Podcast Legends.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- FCC.
- Chrome Native Ad Blocking?
- Google Home Advancement.
- Mastercard Fingerprint.
- GoPro Fusion.
- Release the Emails.
- Firefox and Safari BUG!
- Chinese Space Launch.
- Tomatosphere.
- Two delivered to the ISS.
- Apple Shredding Devices.
- Apple Live Photos on the Web.
- Julian Assange Charges?
- Google Earth.
- Google Play Store Refresh.
- Lyft Dashboard.
- AT&T Fiber Expansion.
- Dell 4k Wow.
- Travis the Translator.
- Apple Watch Nike Lab.
- LG Class Action.
- Flying Car On-Sale.
- New Windows 10 Update cycle.
- Office 365 Forced Monthly Payments.
- Whitehouse Flickr.
- Buy a Zoo.
- ULL Testing Lab.
- Android Streaming to Apple TV.
- Uber to dig deep.
- Echo and Google G Suite.
- No Cyber Plan?
- Tot Bot.
- PLASTC RIP.
- Google AR Prediction.
- X-Files Season 11.
- Prime – Classic Films in May.
- 15 HBO Game of Thrones Pictures.
- Sprint S8 2 for 1.
- Runaway Tire.
- WWIII Prediction.
- 2017 UK Crop Circles.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed