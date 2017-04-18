GNC #1194 Facebook Tragedy

The Facebook tragedy that happened yesterday is just another of a series of horrific happenings online. I am thoroughly disgusted with the lengths humans go to gain attention and fame at the expense of their victims. We sadly see more of these types events as we move forward, but it really takes a sick individual to kill someone in cold blood while live. Let us hope law enforcement finds this individual before he harms someone else. I have that story and all the news of the day.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- Facebook Tragedy.
- Netflix 1 Billion Hours Weekly.
- Netflix 100 Million Users.
- iPhone 8 Vertical Camera.
- Google Hire.
- FCC to help Google Fiber?
- Battle for Airbnb.
- Uber Tipping.
- Pico Still?
- Alexa Commands.
- Aussie eBay Battle.
- 360 Live Space Video Launch.
- Science March?
- Black Marble.
- Mini Lego Mac.
- Microsoft Cloudbook?
- Apple iPad trade In.
- Open.gov DOA.
- Idiot Phone Thief.
- S8+ prototype.
- 1984 Mac Emulator.
- Russian Robot Soldier.
- S8 Battery stress test.
- Sony Kills some Gamer Servers.
- YouTube Mobile Livestream.
- Chrome Security Patch.
- Wrong Answer.
- Telsa Price Cuts.
- Roomba on Sale.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed