Azulle – Lynk Multi-Functional Remote Control Review

I have been using the Azulle – Lynk Multi-Functional Remote Control with their Access Plus – Fanless Mini PC Stick see review. which is essentially a computer that you can plugin into an HDMI port on your TV. The Lynk Multi-Functional Remote Control allows me to have a mouse and keyboard combo within the confines of a remote control.

Allows me to point and click the mouse with their Gyroscope technology that provides remarkable control for a mouse you wave around in your hand. The keyboard is backlit and has a standard layout for quick typing in website addresses or

standard keyboard functions. It has the capability to learn the functions of more remotes that comes with televisions or other devices you find in an entertainment system.

It comes with a microphone if you’re doing a skype call or want to use voice recognition software like Cortana. Compatible with all major operating systems. The best thing is it reasonably priced at $29.99 a great choice for those that need a remote keyboard. mouse, microphone combination.