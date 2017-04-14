King Partners with Moschino to Launch Candy Crush Capsule Collection

King, the creators of the Candy Crush game, have partnered with Moschino and the acclaimed creative director Jeremy Scott to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Candy Crush franchise. Together, they are launching a limited edition colorful capsule collection comprised of “summer festival must haves”.

Candy Crush is a game that is played by millions of people around the world. The partnership with Moschino, a fashion house at the forefront of merging pop culture with fashion, brings fans of the Candy Crush franchise an opportunity to show they are fans of the game by wearing the styles from Moschino’s Candy Crush Collection.

The collection will be available exclusively on Moschino.com until the collection sells out. The designs were created by Jeremy Scott, Creative Director for Moschino. The collection includes a backpack ($650 USD), a phone case ($70 USD), and swimwear for men and women ($250 USD and $300 USD).

The celebration of Candy Crush’s fifth anniversary will culminate at the exclusive Moschino Candy Crush Desert Party during the Cochella music festival, where the entire space will be transformed into a Candy Kingdom. Key visuals and moments from the game will be brought to life with tangible props that will be as vibrant in-person as they are on screen.