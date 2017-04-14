GNC #1193 Artificial Intelligence Profiling

It will not be long and Artificial Intelligence Profiling will be the norm and corporations will use AI to deny job seekers because a profile algorithm developed by shrinks says you may or may not be compatible within a corporate structure. Mark my words if a form of this is not already happening it will be hastened with the development of AI.
Show Notes:
- AI Gener Biases.
- AI Doodling on its own.
- Virgin Media UK Wi-Fi Expansion.
- 8 Year old driving lessons from YouTube.
- Tennessee Government loves AT&T and Comcast.
- T-Mobile 8 Billion dollar Spectrum Win.
- Photoshop and Premier Elements @ $75.
- Skype Xbox Update.
- Solars Future.
- Moon Mining?
- Google Street.
- Tricorder Contest.
- Record S8 Orders.
- S6 Upgrade.
- Google Home Tricks.
- Apple Podcasts.
- Setup your own VPN.
- Make your own iPhone.
- Dropbox Doc Scanning Slick.
- iPhone 8 Home Button/Scanner.
- Life beyond Earth.
- California EV Tax.
- Future Apple Watch.
- Give me my Money!
- Slack Status!
- Production Model 3 reveal in July.
- RIP NES Classic.
- Microsoft chip support.
- Android Pay Updated.
- Uber Safety Feature.
- Google Photo’s Update.
