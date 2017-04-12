NODE Is an Advocacy Group for Drone Pilots

Remote-piloted drone aircraft are becoming more commonplace. Once, drones were only the domain of government agencies with big money to spend. But the advent of smaller craft, such as quadcopters, has opened up drone usage to anyone with the time and money to take up drone piloting.

As drones have become more popular, it was only a matter of time before more rules and regulations would be implemented to direct how, when and, where these aircraft can be used. In response to increasing government oversight of private drone use, a group called the Network of Drone Enthusiasts (NODE) has formed to advocate for the rights and interests of drone users:

The Network of Drone Enthusiasts (NODE) is a coalition of drone users and manufacturers dedicated to ensuring fair and responsible drone regulations. NODE makes room for safer skies, but also provides a voice for those participating in the advancement of new technology, which benefits millions worldwide. Legislators have introduced regulations that greatly impact our ability to fly our drones. However, since these regulations are often overreaching and inconsistent, these guidelines are often misinterpreted and cause confusion.

NODE is currently working on two campaigns on behalf of its members. The first is in Canada, where regulators recently imposed recreational flight restrictions that threaten the future of drone use within the country. The second campaign is focused on the city of Richmond, CA, where officials are proposing new drone ordinances that could be confusing and detrimental to drone users.

If you’re a drone enthusiast and would like to get involved with NODE, you can join the group here.