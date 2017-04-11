GNC #1192 WTH United

I provide you with invaluable tips on how to prevent from getting bumped or dragged off a United flight. Trust me knowing a key few things will keep you in your seat. Plus I explain how to maximize the cash they will pay you if you are bumped. Shame on United for their handling of yesterday’s passenger travesty, with a million miles on United and having maintained my 1K status most years it is sickening to see what transpired. Plus I have a pile of tech news for you that you are not going to want to miss.
Show Notes:
- United Airlines Passenger Travesty.
- Google Wi-Fi.
- H-1B Quotas.
- iPad Happy Birthday.
- FAFSA Tax Hack!
- FCC Reverses course on Cell Phone Usage.
- Better Call Saul.
- YouTuber to Twitch.
- Blue Apron Cash machine.
- RetailMeNot.
- Expedia Hotel VR.
- Public Wi-Fi.
- SFO and Privacy.
- NBC Streaming Service?
- The Right to Repair State Bills.
- Shadow Brokers Password and Data Dump.
- iCloud Hackers Fake BitCoin.
- Train Gamer Jam.
- Star Wars IV and Carrie Fisher.
- AT&T Spends big for 5G.
- Senate on Border Device Searches.
- Dangerous DMCA Ruling.
- Pi 3 gets Cortana.
- XBox Game Sale.
- iPhone 8 Order Early!
- GameStop Hacked.
- iPhone 8 Smart Connector.
- Pong Table.
- Tesla New Solar Panels.
- Next Pixel Phone Features.
- Cadilac CTS – Automated Driving.
- Ford’s Hybrid Cop Car.
- Walkaway from 35 Million.
- Waterproof Dry Phone Packs.
- T-Mobile – Chicken Nugget Challenge.
- First Female Space Station Commander.
- John Gleen interned at Arlington.
- First Observed Super Nova.
