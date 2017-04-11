GNC #1192 WTH United

I provide you with invaluable tips on how to prevent from getting bumped or dragged off a United flight. Trust me knowing a key few things will keep you in your seat. Plus I explain how to maximize the cash they will pay you if you are bumped. Shame on United for their handling of yesterday’s passenger travesty, with a million miles on United and having maintained my 1K status most years it is sickening to see what transpired. Plus I have a pile of tech news for you that you are not going to want to miss.

Show Notes:

