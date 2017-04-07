GNC #1191 Uber’s Dirty Tricks?

Alleged Uber dirty tricks have me concerned enough that I do not want to utilize their service as my primary ride-hailing app. It looks like Lyft will be getting the high majority of my business. If the proposed class action lawsuit is true and they were using computer hacks to overcharge customers and underpay drivers, they are truly the scum of the earth. That and a pile of news along with some lessons for YouTubers.

My New Personal YouTube Channel

Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: