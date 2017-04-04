GNC #1190 H-1B Hammer has Fallen!

As part of the president’s immigration reform H-1B visas are going to become much harder to get for entry level programmers and those that are running outsourcing companies. The H-1B process has been abused by some companies and the attorney general is promising to sue those companies that use the H-1B visa and the associated workers to replace well bodied American workers. Time will tell if these changes have any meat. Today’s show is packed from one end to the other. Go ahead and jump on in on today’s podcast.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- Netflix Offline with Windows 10.
- Self-Driving cars in 20 Years.
- Oath?
- FCC changes Charter’s Deal.
- H-1B #1.
- H-1B #2 Spouses.
- H-1B #3 Programmers.
- H-1B #4 Justice Dept.
- Alien Life.
- ULA Starliner Update.
- Peggy Whitson Photos.
- Tyson on Mars.
- Facebook Rocket.
- Home Brewing Kickstarter.
- See your homes Solar Profile.
- 70 Million OLED.
- Tesla Market Cap.
- Detroit Winning Self-Driving?
- Cap’n Crunch needs our help.
- Running Tizen? Better Read This!
- Google don’t look over here.
- Rental Bidding War.
- Electric Skull extending lives.
- Particle Accelerator Rescue Mission.
- Amazon Cash.
- 20yr Old Russian Hacking Code.
- UK Massive Hack Attacks.
- Hacker, Drill, $15 computer empties ATM.
- Geek Squad Update.
- Nikon at 100 Years.
- Apple Making it’s own GPU!
- Polluting your Web Information.
- Privacy Repeal Signed.
- Congress browsing history.
- Worst Android Espionage App Ever!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed