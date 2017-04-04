GNC #1190 H-1B Hammer has Fallen!

As part of the president’s immigration reform H-1B visas are going to become much harder to get for entry level programmers and those that are running outsourcing companies. The H-1B process has been abused by some companies and the attorney general is promising to sue those companies that use the H-1B visa and the associated workers to replace well bodied American workers. Time will tell if these changes have any meat. Today’s show is packed from one end to the other. Go ahead and jump on in on today’s podcast.

