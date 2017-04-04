Apple’s Mac Mini, Mac Pro are Apparently Still Alive

Tech pundits have devoted many words in recent years to the coming demise of the desktop Macintosh. At one time, these machines were Apple’s bread and butter. But with the explosive success of Apple’s mobile devices, many have speculated that Apple has unofficially changed its focus towards phones and tablets, leaving new development of full-fledged computers to flounder.

Sure, there’s been some activity on the laptop side of things. And there have been some notable refreshes of the iMac desktop line of computers. But what about Apple’s entry-level desktop, the Mac Mini? What about the other end of the spectrum with the once cutting-edge Mac Pro? These lines have seemingly been relegated to Cupertino’s back burner, having no major updates in years.

But two articles recently published by separate websites suggest that Apple hasn’t given up on either the Mini or the Pro. But there haven’t been any definitive announcements on what may come for either type of Mac. Comments made by Apple’s Phil Schiller to AppleInsider on the Mini:

“On that I’ll say the Mac mini is an important product in our lineup and we weren’t bringing it up because it’s more of a mix of consumer with some pro use,” Schiller said during a Tuesday press gathering revealing new iMacs and Mac Pros, attended by outfits like Daring Fireball. “The Mac mini remains a product in our lineup, but nothing more to say about it today.” The comments could imply that Apple is finally planning to refresh the Mac mini, which was last updated in 2014 and yet still starts at $499. It’s nevertheless the cheapest Mac, and has found a niche as a server and/or a media set-top.

BuzzFeed News has some information on the latest for the Mac Pro:

…there is officially a new Mac Pro in the pipeline, but it’s going to be a while before it arrives. “We are completely rethinking the Mac Pro,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing said during a recent roundtable with a handful of reporters at the company’s Machine Shop hardware prototyping lab. And it won’t just be the computer. “Since the Mac Pro is a modular system, we are also doing a pro display. There’s a team working hard on it right now.”

While any news about Apple desktops is good news these days, it’s still discouraging that Apple doesn’t have anything concrete to announce about upcoming upgrades to these computer lines.