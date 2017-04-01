iClever 20W Wireless Speaker Review

The iClever 20W Wireless Speaker for $49.95 is a good price for what it brings to the table, the sound quality is what you would expect for a low-end Bluetooth Wireless speaker that will give your 14 hours of continuous play before charging the 4000 mau battery. I have been using it on my back porch where I go sometimes to work. This is not the speaker, you will want to use to entertain guest with, but for a young teenager it may be the perfect speaker when they do not want to be plugged into earbuds and it is not loud enough to drive you insane.

I have listened to both podcast and music on it, the speaker has great base is not tinny at all.

Available on Amazon or directly through the iClever website.