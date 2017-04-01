Athena-R2 AC2600 Wireless Router Review

The Athena-R2 AC2600 Wi-Fi Router by Amped|Wireless is the first router I have tested for them so my approach to doing this review was to hook it up in place of the current router I have powering the network here and let her rip. We have had the router in place for 2 weeks and subjected it to as many as 5 simultaneous users, 2 – separate Netflix streams while at the same time a gamer on a PS4 playing a head to head game. Plus a variety of live streaming events with no issues at all.

The setup of the router was simple with setup taking about 10 minutes including the time I took to look through the various menus. For 90% of the public you’re going to be up and running faster than that. Always remember to change the default password and apply any updates that may be available. Signal strength through the 1900 square feet of working space was good even into the garage area that has had trouble in the past.

External Features are a plenty and here is a quick look of the interconnections on the router.

1x USB 2.0 Storage Port

1x USB 3.0 Storage Port

4 Gigabit Network Ports

Gigabit Modem Port

WPS-1 Touch Setup

LED On/Off Button

4x Antenna Hookups

Internal Technology Includes

4×4 Stream 2.4ghz radio

4x 2.4 GHZ High Power Amplifiers

4x 2.4GHZ Signal Reception Amplifiers

Heat Dissipation Technology

4x 5GHZ High Power Amplifiers

4x 5GHZ Signal Reception Amplifiers

4×4 Stream 5GHZ MU-Mimo Radio

256mb DDR Memory

1.3 GHZ Quad Core Processor

The router also contains advanced security features allow you to block websites and target devices within your home. Beamforming technology that targets each connected device to deliver a maximum signal. Do you have a bandwidth hog in your household or need to throttle a user you can do this on a per-device basis which is an awesome parenting tool. You can attach a storage device and share files within your network as well.

Priced at $199 you cannot go wrong with this router. It is comparable in price to other AC branded wireless routers. It is stylish enough that you will not be embarrassed to have it seen in your living room, yet small enough that you can tuck it away in family office.