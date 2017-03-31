GNC #1189 SpaceX Makes History!

SpaceX Makes History today by launching a stage one assembly into orbit for the second time and successfully recovering it aboard their barge. Huge kudos and success to the SpaceX team for their amazing achievement. They are leaving companies like Boeing in the dust they are the next generation of big dreamers accomplishing amazing feats. Really jazzed to see SpaceX accomplish this today. I would still love to see the financial savings breakdown with this strategy.
Show Notes:
- SpaceX Makes History.
- Watch SpaceX Gifs.
- ISP Privacy no more.
- Game of Thrones Trailer Season 7.
- Potential Blackmailer under Arrest.
- Astronaut Peggy Whitson shatters record.
- Blogger Wins Big.
- New Twitter Feature Hated.
- New Twitter Feature Liked.
- RSS @ 15?
- Telegram.
- Wirecutter Deals.
- Tesla Model Y.
- Lyft Shuttle.
- AT&T wins 6.5 Billion Contract.
- FCC kills subsidies.
- Self-Driving Talent Battle.
- Adult Sites go Secure.
- Matrix Voice Project.
- Verizon Launches Cat M1.
- LastPass serious unpatched Exploit.
- Libraries Access to the Cloud.
- Airlines Loaner Laptops and Tablets.
- Miami Airbnb Dirty Play.
- Tesla roof solar shingles for sale.
- DDR5 Memory on the Way.
- Google AI Talent to Canada.
- Minnesota Leg puts Privacy provisions back.
- Megaupload versus the RIAA/MPAA.
- JBL Bluetooth player battery burns up.
- War for Planet of the Apes.
