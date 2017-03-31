GNC #1189 SpaceX Makes History!

SpaceX Makes History today by launching a stage one assembly into orbit for the second time and successfully recovering it aboard their barge. Huge kudos and success to the SpaceX team for their amazing achievement. They are leaving companies like Boeing in the dust they are the next generation of big dreamers accomplishing amazing feats. Really jazzed to see SpaceX accomplish this today. I would still love to see the financial savings breakdown with this strategy.

