GNC #1188 Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence has the opportunity to make us extinct if we are not careful. I look at how Elon Musk is in one hand scared of the technology and on the other investing and starting a company, who’s sole focus will to make all of us Hybrids so we can keep up with sentient artificial intelligence. Plus all the tech news of the day. It’s a packed show so listen now.
Show Notes:
- Billions to Stop AI.
- Billions to make us AI.
- Facebook AI Leader?
- Some Docs.com users are Idiots.
- *Evil Alarm App*
- FBI Face Recognition.
- Facebook Townhall.
- Prison Insanity.
- Mega Upload Battle continues.
- ISS Space Walks.
- NASA Engine Test.
- SpaceX Engine Test.
- Vector Space Systems.
- Jupiter is Weird.
- Samsung Note 7 Fate.
- Night Shift on Mac.
- Steady Cam with Drone.
- iPad Apple Tv Remote.
- WhatsApp Hammer.
- Hacking a Human Cell.
- ACT NOW Privacy Loss Eminent.
- Intel Optane.
- iPad Bomb Plot.
- 3d Printed Liver by 2020.
- Your iOS Update.
- Verizon 4k on its FIOS.
- Uber Self-Driving Car Crash.
- Windows 10 Upgrade.
- Windows 10 Class Action.
- Child and Water Heater Robot.
- Sumatra Bike Trail Entity Chased Down.
- Idiot Stunt.
