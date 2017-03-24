GNC #1187 Apple Hacked?

Podcast

Was Apple Hacked? That is the question a lot of people are asking especially when fingers are being pointed at third parties. The question I would like to ask is what third parties have access to my AppleID? I thought Apple controlled the entire food chain. How does a third party get access to my AppleID that can be used to be logged in and wiping my phone or worse. Questions need to be answered by Apple on exactly what they know. This show is pretty packed hope you have fun with me. I spend some time today talking about Investors and small businesses. Have a soap box moment.

Show Notes:

