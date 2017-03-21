GNC #1186 Fake Data

First, it was Fake News now it’s Fake Data and the implications are quite sobering if your think about the potential to ruin just about anything that has a data set behind it. Farmers, Bankers, Industrial the list goes on with groups that make decisions based on massive data sets. All it take is a small change to fix markets etc.
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- Fake Data.
- Just Hack Me.
- Moon Flag.
- Galactic Music man.
- Bejing Toilet Crackdown.
- HIV Breakthrough.
- Badge Scanner.
- Android Tweets?
- Mars Landing.
- YouTube Trouble.
- Data Wars?
- Cisco is Screwed.
- Don’t get Hacked.
- Google Fiber Failure.
- 96 Hour Electronics Ban.
- Galaxy S8.
- 40 don’t make it.
- Super Robot.
- Air Marshalls.
- Pwn2Own.
- You’re the Product.
- Do not forget the Password.
- iCloud gets Twitter User Arrested.
- SLAPP & Free Speech.
- Gates Richest Again.
- No Tax for New Zealand.
- For Honor will cost you Big.
- Alien on Mars.
- Knapp News.
- Ghost Attack.
- Google UFO.
- A1 Hoax.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed