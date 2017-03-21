GNC #1186 Fake Data

First, it was Fake News now it’s Fake Data and the implications are quite sobering if your think about the potential to ruin just about anything that has a data set behind it. Farmers, Bankers, Industrial the list goes on with groups that make decisions based on massive data sets. All it take is a small change to fix markets etc.

My New Personal YouTube Channel

Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: