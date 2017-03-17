GNC #1185 Truck Drivers are Endangered Species!

Podcast

Truck Drivers listening to this show will be compelled to tell me I am wrong. But mark my words in 10 years, the trucking business is going to be transformed. If my livelihood depended on trucking I would be looking to be in the business of providing the last 20 mile services that are going to be needed when the drivers are no longer hot butts in the seats. All the news you can handle and a deep discussion on IOT. Check out my personal action figure scanned from the folks at Solidiphy. Even though they shrunk my head to look like I have been to afflicted by a Voodoo doctor.

Show Notes:

