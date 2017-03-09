Nominate Someone for MIT’s Disobedience Award

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has created a unique opportunity. They created the first-ever MIT Media Lab Disobedience award. The winner will receive a cash prize of $250,000 – with no strings attached.

The award will go to a person or group engaged in what MIT believes is “an extraordinary example of disobedience for the benefit of society.” The award will honor work that impacts society in positive ways, and is consistent with the following set of key principles: non-violence, creativity, courage, and taking responsibility for one’s actions. Some examples include: scientific research, civil rights, freedom of speech, human rights, and the freedom to innovate.

The MIT Media Lab Disobedience Award seeks to highlight effective, responsible, ethical disobedience across disciplines, and around the world. Disobedience Award objectives are to build awareness and support of disobedience-robust work being done and to promote role models for younger people.

People nominated for the award must meet eligibility requirements:

The recipient must be living.

The recipient must have taken a personal risk in order to affect positive change for greater society.

Both individuals and groups are eligible to win the prize.

MIT will be accepting nominations from March 6, 2017 to May 1, 2017. You can nominate someone by filling out an online form. They plan to announce the winning recipient at their summer event on July 21, 2017. MIT will announce a shortlist of nominees prior to that event.