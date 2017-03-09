Don’t Use Your Joy-Con Near Your Aquarium

An unexpected thing is happening with at least some of the Joy-Con controllers. Nintendo Switch players noticed that when the controllers are used wirelessly, they malfunction in ways that are not conducive to game play. One possible cause is that the player put the Nintendo Switch too close to their aquarium.

Some people have noticed that when they use their Joy-Con controllers wirelessly – the characters in the game seem to move on their own (or the characters don’t respond at all). Others have had problems with Joy-Con responding intermittently, or losing connection with the Nintendo Switch console.

Nintendo released an article about Joy-Con not responding, or responding incorrectly, when used wirelessly. It starts by troubleshooting the typical issues.

Check if your console has the latest updates. Make sure the Joy-Con controllers are charged. Try and decrease the distance between the Joy-Con and the Nintendo Switch console. (In other words – sit closer to it).

If that doesn’t fix the problem, it is possible your Joy-Con is getting interference from something else in your home. Nintendo says it is best if the Nintendo Switch console is placed out in the open.

Make sure the Nintendo Switch is not:

Behind a TV

Near an aquarium

Placed in or under a metal object

Pressed against a large amount of wires and cords

Within three to four feet of another wireless device, such as a wireless speaker or wireless access point.

In addition, Nintendo suggests you check for the following sources of interference and turn them off:

Laptops, tablets, etc.

Wireless headsets

Wireless printers

Microwaves

Wireless speakers

Cordless phones

USB 3.0 compatible devices such as hard drives, thumb drives, LAN adapters, etc.

According to Nintendo, in most cases it will be enough to move the devices on the list three to four feet away from the Nintendo Switch console and/or Joy-Con controllers. If that doesn’t work for you, Nintendo suggests you power those devices off when you want to use the Nintendo Switch.