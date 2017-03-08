Blizzard Takes Action Against Real-Money Raid Clears

Blizzard Entertainment does not want World of Warcraft players to require other players to give them real-world currency in exchange for assistance with a dungeon or raid. Doing so breaks the World of Warcraft Terms of Use – and Blizzard has taken action against players that were doing this.

To be clear, it is perfectly acceptable for one player to help another player to get through a part of the game. People join guilds for the purpose of having lots of other players that they can do raids or dungeons with. Any player, running through Azeroth, who wants to randomly heal a player in need, is perfectly welcome to do that.

All of that is fine. World of Warcraft is the type of game that works best with a helpful community of players. Parts of the game require players to get a group together because some of the content is impossible to complete without help.

Asking another player to pay you real-word currency for that help, however, is not okay. In a Forum Post Community Manager Ornyx stated the following:

We’ve recently taken action against a number of accounts that were actively participating in and/or advertising the sale of in-game raid or dungeon clears in exchange for real-world currency. Such behavior is a clear violation of the World of Warcraft Terms of Use.

Ornyx continued to point out that many of the people who were doing that were members of top raiding guilds. Ornyx also made it clear that the players Blizzard took action against “had illustrated full knowledge and intent to violate the Terms of Use”. The Forum Post doesn’t include information about what specific action was taken against those players.

Doing a “gold run” – where a player offers to help another player through content in exchange for a certain amount of in-game gold – is perfectly acceptable. Ornyx states that it is fine to sell assistance with obtaining items, achievements, PVP rating, or other in-game benefits in exchange for in-game gold.

Blizzard wants players to report people who are advertising that they will help another player in exchange for real-world money. The Forum Post lists some common warning signs:

A “broker” is offering to match buyers with service-providers. Commonly, a broker will collect real-word currency from a buyer while offering gold to a guild or group that will actually provide the service.

Someone offering a service is unwilling to discuss terms of payment via in-game tells, and insists on using a non-Blizzard application to communicate.

In short – helping another player get through content in World of Warcraft is absolutely ok to do. Offering to help a player get through content in exchange for in-game gold is fine. Offering to help another player get through content in exchange for real-world currency breaks the World of Warcraft Terms of Use and will result in action taken against you.