Dropbox Pro Becomes Dropbox Plus

Cloud storage and file sharing service Dropbox has become an integral tool for the freelance work I do. The service makes it incredibly easy to share large media files with clients. After using Dropbox since its early days, I finally upgraded to a Dropbox Pro account last year, as my needs began to outpace what the basic, free version had to offer.

I received an e-mail yesterday from Dropbox stating that the Pro service I’ve been using is being renamed Dropbox Plus:

The name of your current plan, Dropbox Pro, is changing to Dropbox Plus. Don’t worry—the name is the only change we’re making. You’ll still get the same 1 TB of space and advanced features—like stress-free sharing and remote device wipe—at the same price. For more info, read the Dropbox Plus overview in our Help Center.

More from the Dropbox Help Center:

Many Dropbox Pro users first used Dropbox Basic, our free plan. In the past, we’ve had users express confusion about the Pro plan name when upgrading. For example, some people assumed it was only intended for use at work. While there are some great additional features on Dropbox Pro, for many users the 1 TB of storage space is the most important feature, and the main reason they choose to upgrade. We simply updated the name to “Dropbox Plus” to better reflect that this plan offers more storage than Dropbox Basic, plus helpful sharing features.

Dropbox has pointed out multiple times in these communications that this is a change in name only. Dropbox Plus users will continue to have access to all of the same features we’ve enjoyed under Dropbox Pro.

For the most part, this name change appears to be for clarity and marketing purposes only.