YouTube Introduces YouTube TV

YouTube announced that they are bringing the best of the YouTube experience to live TV. This comes after consumers told YouTube that they want TV to be more like YouTube.

YouTube TV is designed for those who want to watch what they want, when they want, how they want, and without commitments. This might be something good for people who don’t want to pay for a Cable subscription plan.

YouTube TV offers live TV streaming from ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, regional sports networks, and dozens of popular cable networks. This includes shows like “Empire”, “The Voice”, “The Big Bang Theory” and “Scandal”.

YouTube TV includes major sports networks like ESPN and regional sports networks like Fox Sports Networks and Comcast SportsNet. This will enable users to watch their favorite local NBA or MLB teams on YouTube TV.

It also offers dozens of cable channels. The announcement mentioned MSNBC, Fox News, USA, FX, Disney Channel, Sprout, E!, and Bravo. You can add Showtime, or Fox Soccer Plus for an additional charge.

YouTube TV offers a cloud DVR with no storage limits. You can record as many live TV shows as you want, and never run out of storage. Your cloud DVR can record shows simultaneously without using data or space on your phone, and YouTube will store each of your recordings for nine months.

You can watch YouTube TV on any screen – mobile, tablet, or computer – and stream to your TV with a Google Chromecast or Chromecast built-in TV. YouTube TV works on both Android and iOS, and your cloud DVR goes with you so you can stream your recordings on any device.

With a YouTube TV membership, you can watch all YouTube Red Original series and movies right on the new YouTube TV app. Every YouTube TV membership comes with six accounts, each with it’s own unique recommendations and personal DVR with no storage limits. You can watch up to three concurrent streams at a time.

As you might expect, YouTube TV is not free. A YouTube TV membership is $35 a month. There are no commitments and you can cancel any time. The service is being rolled out. Visit tv.youtube.com to find out when it will launch in your market.