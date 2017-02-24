Nikon Museum to Display Prototype Cameras

The Nikon Museum will be holding a special exhibition called “Prototype Cameras – Developers’ Memories”. It will open in April and continue through July. This is the second special exhibition that Nikon will present in honor of its 100th Anniversary.

In the exhibition, Nikon will showcase approximately 40 prototypes that were made between the 1940’s and 1980’s. It includes interchangeable lens cameras. The “Nikon F prototype” (1957) and “Nikon F3 prototype” (1975) are exhibited with special commentaries by Tetsuro Goto, Fellow and Laboratory Manager of Imaging Product R&D Laboratory, Imaging Business Unit, Nikon.

Each of the prototypes in the exhibit were developed to test and verify new camera designs, functions, and mechanics. Many of the prototypes were destroyed after testing. Only the developers themselves saw the prototypes. This exhibition is an opportunity to exhibit the prototypes that were not destroyed to the general public. This very rare exhibition includes prototypes that never reached the mass production stage.

You can find out more about how Nikon is celebrating its 100th Anniversary at the Nikon 100th Anniversary website.