GNC #1180 Hoverbike on wish list!

I talk about a crazy Hoverbike that no one should be riding that I want. That and more as a reminder I am off to Tampa and then Orlando. If you miss the show be sure to check out some of the offerings on TechPodcasts.com I will be back on Thursday next week.
- Snap Spectacles.
- Cali Danger.
- Hoverbike.
- Amazon Versus Walmart.
- Robot Tax.
- No more Pirate Searches.
- Chinese Solar sales drop.
- Tacky.
- Audio recording 24/7.
- PC hacks.
- SpaceX Drone Landing Video!
- False Flag.
- Driverless Race Wreck due to Dog.
- Five Tech Regrets.
- Iran Drone Ban.
- Fake Immigration Checkpoints.
- Air Hogs.
- Smart Car Sales Warning.
- No Siri Speaker.
- Samsung Ranking Drop.
- Fake Cell Site Bans.
- Porsche 9-11 Doom Controller.
- Uranium from the Sea.
- More Ethics Violations.
- Event Horizon.
- Autism Detection through AI.
- Wolly Mammoth Clone?
- Flat Earth.
- Psychic charged.
- TV Game Show for Murder?
