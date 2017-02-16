Over 80 More Pokémon are Coming to Pokémon GO

Those of you who have been getting bored with Pokémon GO might want to give it another try. Niantic, creator of Pokémon GO, announced that they are adding new features and over 80 more Pokémon to the game.

Starting later this week, players will have the opportunity to catch more than 80 Pokémon that are brand new to Pokémon GO. These new Pokémon are ones that were originally discovered in the Johto region in the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver games. In addition, Niantic will start rolling out Pokémon with gender-specific variations.

There will also be more opportunities to evolve your Pokémon in Pokémon GO. Some Pokémon that were originally discovered in the Kanto region will soon evolve into Pokémon that inhabit the Johto region. PokéStops will now offer new Evolution items that players will need to use in order to evolve some Pokémon.

Players may notice changes to the behavior of the Pokémon they see in the wild. Some may react in new ways as you try to catch them. Another new change allows players to easily select Berries and Poké Balls right from the encounter screen.

PokéStops will start offering two new kinds of Berries. Give a Nanab Berry to a Pokémon – and it will slow the Pokémon’s movements (making it easier for you to catch it.) Give a Pinap Berry to a Pokémon. If you successfully catch that Pokémon on your next attempt – you will get double the Candy.