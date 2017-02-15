YouTube is Adding Four Original Series for Kids

YouTube announced that their Original Content team, under Susan Daniels, is adding four new Original series to YouTube Red. The new series are created with the YouTube Kids app in mind. These four new series will debut in the spring. Additional shows are in development and will premier throughout 2017.

The new series will feature DanTDM, Joe and Cody of TheAtlanticCraft, popular tween music act L2M, and Fruit Ninja. This is the first time YouTube Red has invested in creators who are producing original programming for family audiences.

Hyperlinked – This series is inspired by a true story. It stars music sensation L2M. It follows five girls as they come together to create their own website by girls for girls. They also have to navigate everyday tween issues involving friends and relationships.

DanTDM Creates A Big Scene – DanTDM and his lively group of animated friends battle mayhem and misadventure to keep their brand new live show on the road. Each episode follows their behind-the-scenes exploits as they learn new skills, overcome challenges, and find that putting on an epic show isn’t as easy as it looks.

The Kings of Atlantis – This is an epic animated series that follows two young monarchs – Cody and Joe- in the vast underwater city of Atlantis as they seek to overthrow the brutal usurper of their kingdom, reclaim their birthright, and protect their people from his cruel reign.

Fruit Ninja: Frenzy Force – Four Fruit Ninjas set up a juice stand as a front for the messiest secret service in the world. The new Fruit Ninja characters – Seb, Niya, Peng, and Ralph – come together to fight the evil forces of Durian Grey and Deep Fried Samauri.

YouTube Kids is also coming soon to Smart TVs. The YouTube Kids app will be available soon for download on a number of internet-connected LG and Samsung Smart TVs.