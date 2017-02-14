GNC #1178 Verizon Unlimited – Limited

Verizon should be ashamed of themselves, after going through and purging as many of their truly Unlimited customers as possible has introduced a Verizon Unlimited – Limited data plan with data caps of 22GB before throttling the connection. I really wish all mobile companies could not use the word Unlimited unless they really meant it. In my opinion it’s very unfair to those that do not read the fine print.

