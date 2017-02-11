Instapaper Restored After Extended Outage

If you use Instapaper, you may have noticed that it recently experienced an extended outage. The outage began on February 8, at 12:30 PM PT. Instapaper announced the outage in a blog post on February 9, 2017.

After spending multiple hours on the phone with our cloud service provider, it appears we hit a system limit for our hosted database that’s preventing new articles from being saved. At this time, our only option is to export all data from our old database and import it into a new one.

Instapaper expected that their service would be fully recovered on February 9. In the meantime, Instapaper assured its users “we haven’t lost any data.” It let people know that “anything you’ve already saved to Instapaper is safe.”

In a follow-up post on February 9, Instapaper reported that, after 31 hours of downtime, they were able to rebuild a database instance and get Instapaper back online. That being said, the full recovery would take time.

Users need to know that anything you’ve saved since December 30, 2016, is accessible. Instapaper is working on getting the rest of your articles restored. Again, Instapaper reassures people that there hasn’t been any data loss. The full database exports were taking longer than expected. They are aiming to have the full archives back up by February 17, 2017, at the latest.