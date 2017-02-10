GNC #1177 Net Neutrality Battle Ahead

Podcast

I talk at length about the upcoming Net Neutrality battle. I also talk about why spending more than 10 minutes on Facebook may be hazardous to your health and why it and the news in general has me stressed out.. Time to take a media break.. Plus all the tech news you can handle. Are you a gamer? Time sensitive information in this show for you.

Show Notes:

