Pokémon GO has a Valentine’s Day Event

Niantic, creator of Pokémon GO, has started a limited-time celebration of Valentine’s Day. It started on February 8, 2017, and will continue through 11:00 A.M. PST on February 15, 2017. Now is a good time to catch some Pokémon that you probably haven’t seen very often.

The featured Pokémon for the Valentine’s Day event are pink. Niantic officially says that players will notice more Chansey, Clefable, and many other adorable pink Pokémon that you can encounter in the wild more frequently than you usually would.

Personally, I’ve also seen a lot more JigglyPuffs and Exeggcutes that I would have expected. I also caught a Slowpoke and a Lickitung. All of them are very pink.

In addition, Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Smoochum will be more likely to hatch from Eggs. Lure modules will last for six hours during the Valentine’s Day event – which is extraordinary considering that lure modules typically last for 30 minutes. Buddy Pokémon will find Candy twice as fast while the Valentine’s Day event is going on.