GNC #1176 Hacker Takes out Dark Web Site

A good Hacker has taken out a very nasty Dark Web site that was making available absolute filth exposing 381,000 users emails and connecting IP addresses that law enforcement should be able to use to build cases. It is simply disgusting that any of this material is available. Good job to the hacker and I feel sorry for the investigative folks that have to dig through this material.

My New Personal YouTube Channel

Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: