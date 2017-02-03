GNC #1175 New Cyber Warfare!

There is a new form of Cyber Warfare that is being used against digital companies, using tactics that have worked on Television and Radio personalities. Here that and a full stack of incredible news, this is the most action packed show in sometime. Did you miss my Tribute on Facebook? Please tell Kris thank you for having faith in this show.
Show Notes:
- New Cyber Warfare.
- Uber Out.
- Tesla In.
- Warbot.
- JTARV.
- Nightmare Robot Awesome.
- Serious WP Hack.
- Hackers Seek Insiders.
- Executive Order Generator.
- Faraday up against the ropes?
- New Horizon Burn.
- ASKAP turns on the Data.
- Jupiter Flyby.
- SpaceX.
- Fake News.
- Hacker Dumps Tools.
- Comcast to Charge for Roku!
- AI Principles.
- Cook on iPad.
- MacBook Pro’s and Cons.
- WhatsApp Revoking Message.
- GeoGuessr.
- FCC WTF.
- NES Classic.
- AT&T Giddy.
- FCC 4K over Air.
- Congrats Newtek (Talkshow).
- Amazon Investments.
- Amazon Earnings.
- GoPro Bleeding Red.
- Hackers Hijack Radio Stations.
- Firefox OS RIP.
- Snapchat Bleeding Red.
- Tokyo Gold.
- Webrot Bricks Machines.
