IOGear Brings Thunderbolt 2 Dock/KVM Switch to CES

Thunderbolt-based docks are turning into big business thanks to recent developments in computing hardware (mostly on behalf of Apple). Docks have been used for years to make it easier to use laptops in desktop situations. But what if your desktop already has a computer on it? Todd met with David from IOGear to gett the answer to that question.

David showed off the new Thunderbolt 2 KVM/Docking Station from IOGear. This dock is more than just a standard port extender for a laptop computer. Here are some details:

Built-in KVM switch allows you to connect two computers to the dock at the same time

Two Thunderbolt 2 inputs

Thunderbolt expansion port allows for connecting up to 5 additional Thunderbolt devices

4K 30hz video output

Analog and optical audio I/O

eSATA connection, USB 3, and USB 2 connections for storage

Gigabit Ethernet port

This new dock/KVM device is available for purchase now at a price of $399.95.