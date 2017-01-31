IOGear Brings Thunderbolt 2 Dock/KVM Switch to CES

Thunderbolt-based docks are turning into big business thanks to recent developments in computing hardware (mostly on behalf of Apple). Docks have been used for years to make it easier to use laptops in desktop situations. But what if your desktop already has a computer on it? Todd met with David from IOGear to gett the answer to that question.
David showed off the new Thunderbolt 2 KVM/Docking Station from IOGear. This dock is more than just a standard port extender for a laptop computer. Here are some details:
- Built-in KVM switch allows you to connect two computers to the dock at the same time
- Two Thunderbolt 2 inputs
- Thunderbolt expansion port allows for connecting up to 5 additional Thunderbolt devices
- 4K 30hz video output
- Analog and optical audio I/O
- eSATA connection, USB 3, and USB 2 connections for storage
- Gigabit Ethernet port
This new dock/KVM device is available for purchase now at a price of $399.95.Support my CES 2017 Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Podcast (specmedia): Play in new window | Download | Embed