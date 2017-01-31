Cyber Timez Cyber Eyez Supports Low-Vision and Blind Users

We tend to think of new technology as something that everyone can use. Not so! Sometimes, the hottest new technology is inaccessible to users who are low-vision or blind.

Todd spoke with Sean at Cyber Timez who has a product called Cyber Eyez which is designed for people who are low-vision or blind. Cyber Eyez is an application that runs on Smart Glasses. It is completely hands free and very easy to use. It has 3 buttons or voice commands to control it.

Cyber Eyez can magnify up to 15 times resolution. When it comes to text, they also have an OCR engine that’s on the device – so no internet needed. It reads text in over 100 different languages. Cyber Eyes can be very useful for people who are visually impaired or blind.