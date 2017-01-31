Avido WiBa is a Contactless Power Charger at CES

Avido has created something that many people have been wanting. The Avido WiBa is a contactless power charger that you can take with you when you travel. Todd spoke with Kevin about this amazing new charger.The Avido WiBa is a CES 2017 Innovation Award Honoree. It is the first of its kind.

The Avido WiBa wireless charging power bank does not require cables. It is very simple to use. First, put the Avido WiBa portable power bank onto the charging dock. In just a few seconds, the power bank begins to charge wirelessly. Put your phone on top of it, and it instantly begins to charge. The portable power bank and the phone charge at the same time.

The Avido WiBa is priced at $79.95. It comes with everything you need to get started, including the power plate and the Avivo WiBa itself.